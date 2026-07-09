Navy senior chief charged after child porn is discovered on his devices: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A U.S. Navy senior chief was arrested and charged after investigators discovered child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices, the Virginia Beach Police Department told News 3 on Wednesday.

38-year-old Christopher Parker was charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography, according to Virginia Beach police. A U.S. Navy official confirmed to News 3 that Parker was a senior chief electronics technician nuclear, and that he had served on submarine squadrons during his time in Hampton Roads. He was arrested on July 2.

Virginia Beach police say detectives conducted a search and found "numerous" files with child sexual abuse material on Parker's devices. NCIS is working with VBPD to assist in this investigation.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing, according to Virginia Beach police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia Beach police at (757) 385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com .

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