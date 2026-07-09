Man arrested for hit-and-run that left juvenile bicyclist seriously hurt: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested for a hit-and-run that left a juvenile bicyclist seriously injured Wednesday night, Virginia Beach police told News 3 on Thursday.

20-year-old Josiah Johnson-Owens was charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury.

On Wednesday around 9:45 p.m., police received a report of a bicyclist involved in a crash in the 2000 Block of Lynnhaven Parkway. At the scene, a male juvenile was found with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia Beach police. He was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

Johnson-Owens was later taken into custody, according to Virginia Beach police. He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail without bond.

This incident remains under investigation.

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