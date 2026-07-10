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Man seriously hurt in Hampshire Lane shooting: VBPD

Top Stories: Friday, July 10
Hampshire Lane shooting
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after a shooting on Thursday night, according to Virginia Beach police.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Hampshire Lane after receiving a report of a possible shooting at around 11:00 p.m. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of Friday, the victim is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Virginia Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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