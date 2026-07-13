16-year-old bicyclist dies from injuries days after hit-and-run crash: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The bicyclist that was left seriously hurt after a crash on Wednesday died from their injuries on Saturday, the Virginia Beach Police Department told News 3 on Monday.

20-year-old Josiah Johnson-Owens faces a felony hit-and-run charge and a misdemeanor charge for no insurance in connection with the incident. Virginia Beach police said they will not pursue more charges against Johnson-Owens since they determined the bicyclist did not have the right-of-way when the crash took place.

On Wednesday around 9:45 p.m., Virginia Beach police say they received a report of a bicyclist involved in a crash in the 2000 Block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

At the scene, a 16-year-old boy — later identified as T.J. during a vigil at the Salem High School football field — was found with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia Beach police. He was hospitalized as a result, but declared dead on Saturday. The vehicle involved in the crash had left the area before officers arrived.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach community comes together for Salem High student injured in hit-and-run

Virginia Beach community holds candlelight vigil for teen injured in hit-and-run crash

Virginia Beach police say they were able to identify Johnson-Owens as the suspect. He was then located and charged.

During the vigil on Friday, Salem High classmates, teachers and coaches gathered to honor T.J.

"T.J. is one of the most lovable kids you could ever meet," one attendee recounted.

As the vigil came to a close, T.J.'s family looked out at the crowd and thanked everyone who has continued praying and standing beside them.

"Thank you everyone for being here with us during this difficult time," they said.

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