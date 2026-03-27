Family says 14-year-old driver was mom of 1-year-old child killed in Hampton DUI crash

HAMPTON, Va. — Family members of the 1-year-old boy who died Thursday after a DUI crash in Hampton early Monday morning tell WTKR News 3 the 14-year-old driver is the child's mother.

News 3 Hampton reporter Colter Anstaett spoke with the paternal grandmother of the child, as well as his godparents, and an aunt and uncle, at the grandmother's home in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

They said the boy was named Ma'Khai, and he would have turned 2 next week.

The grandmother tells News 3 her 17-year-old son is Ma'Khai's father and the driver is his mother.

According to the report from Virginia State Police, the 14-year-old driver did not have the child properly restrained when she crashed on I-64 in Hampton near the 261 mile marker.

Both were seriously injured in the crash, and the child died on Thursday, police said. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, and a child restraint violation, with other charges pending.

Infant dies after DUI crash with 14-year-old behind the wheel

The teen driver was seriously injured in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt when the car went off the road and struck the jersey wall just after 2 a.m.

The family are overwhelmed with grief at the loss of Ma'Khai, saying they never thought something like this could happen to them.

Watch Colter's interviews with the family today on News 3 at 6 p.m.