At least two hurt in 11-car crash on I-64 in Hampton: Virginia State Police

HAMPTON, Va. — All eastbound lanes of I-64 near Settlers Landing Road in Hampton were temporarily closed Sunday night after nearly a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash.

News 3 first heard about the crash a little after 8 p.m. and reached out to Virginia State Police for more information. A spokesperson confirmed that 11 vehicles were involved and at least two people were injured.

The crash came as a line of sleet moved through the area following Sunday's winter storm.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

