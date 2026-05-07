Juvenile suspect identified in Jewish Cemetery of the Peninsula vandalism case

HAMPTON, Va. — A juvenile suspect has been identified in connection with a vandalism investigation at the Jewish Cemetery of the Peninsula, according to Hampton police.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, officers found several damaged headstones at the cemetery, according to Hampton police. In an update shared with News 3 on Thursday, police say a juvenile suspect was identified, but they did not elaborate.

WTKR

News 3 photos taken at the scene show, some tombstones toppled over in the historic Jewish cemetery. In these photos, some appear to be fully fractured.

The Jewish Peninsula released a statement on their website in response to the vandalism, saying they will keep the cemetery as it is until police complete their investigation.

The statement reads, in part: "We know this news is painful. The desecration of a Jewish cemetery strikes at something deep within us: our connection to those we have lost, and our responsibility to preserve their memory with honor. Please know that our community will not rest until this sacred space is restored."

This incident remains under investigation, according to Hampton police.

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