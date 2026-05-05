City of Hampton to cut ribbon to celebrate reopening of Queens Way pedestrian area

HAMPTON, Va. — There is a new outdoor space for people to enjoy in the city of Hampton. That space is on E. Queens Way between Wine St. and S. King St.

Iryna Pattrson, owner of two businesses on E. Queens Way, is in support of the work done on what used to be the street outside her businesses.

“I feel like it brings more people together," Pattrson said.

Something that could be a big help for businesses on the street after construction there.

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“[Two thousand twenty five] was a little bit hard on us with the street being under construction," Pattrson explained. "We did notice a definite decrease in sales.”

“It’s actually beautiful," said Customer Tiffney Stallings.

When News 3 interviewed Stallings, she was enjoying lunch in the outdoor space. She doesn’t live in Hampton, but said if she did the outdoor space would bring her downtown.

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“It is nice to just come and sit and be able to relax and just walk around," Stallings said.

That’s exactly what the city was going for.

“One of the big things is, we just wanted to make the area more walkable," Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw said.

The city tells News 3 this was also an opportunity to do needed work on water and sewer pipes in the area.

“In terms of the long-term impact on the whole corridor, it’s very important work that got done," said Holtzclaw.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was scheduled for 4-6 p.m. May 7.

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