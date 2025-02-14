Multiple road projects set to open in Hampton in 2025

HAMPTON, Va. — News 3 recently caught up with city spokesperson Mike Holtzclaw to find out when some local road projects will finish up — and we have good news for Hampton residents.

Some major completion dates are right around the corner.

We’ll start with Queens Way, a street that runs directly through downtown Hampton. It’s not only a beautification project, but will also help with foot traffic in the area. Right now, there is just a thin walking path that goes right past businesses like Marker 20 and the Mint Julep.

However, in the summer, the street will open up, allowing for not just more walkers, but also, a nice place for a summer hang.

“During the summer people are out and about or on foot a lot more and you want it to be nicer. And of course also you want the construction to be completed by then,” Holtzclaw told News 3.

The other project Holtzclaw wanted to talk about was the Grant Street extension project, which links Grant Street to Grant Circle. Developments are located right behind the Mary Jackson Neighborhood Center. This project is about 10 years in the making, and part of a larger effort to redevelop this historically Black neighborhood.

“There’s so much proud history there, during a period of redevelopment during the 1960’s. Grant Street, which was one of the primary roads, kind of got broken up,” Holtzclaw said.

He also added that this is something the neighborhood association really wanted to see, and soon they will. The project has an anticipated due date of March.

News 3 has already talked to the folks spearheading this project. We plan on heading back to Grant Street when it opens back up to learn about the rich history of the area.