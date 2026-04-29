Oysters raised by Hampton City Schools students added to Hampton River oyster reef

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools elementary students excitedly crowded the bank of the Hampton River Wednesday morning to watch the oysters they raised in their classrooms be dumped into the river. Roughly 1,000 oysters were added to an oyster reef in the river near the Elizabeth Lake Estates pool.

This is part of a unique project offered by the school district.

“This is actually the first oyster sanctuary reef in the Hampton River," Elizabeth Lake Environmental Stewardship Committee Member said.

Watch: Here's why the oyster reefs in Hampton Roads need protection

Here's why the oyster reefs in Hampton Roads need protection

The committee created the reef several years ago.

“Out of that came the awareness that we wanted to do even more for our neighborhood. So, from the reef we started to design and build other projects so that we, as a community, could enjoy them and so that we could also help nature," Neubert explained.

Before the oysters were added, the HCS students tossed oyster shells into the water.

Watch: Virginia Beach students test out oyster growing methods with help from grant

Virginia Beach students test out oyster growing methods with help from grant

“I try to teach the children that no one is too small to make a big difference in the world," said teacher Missy Powell-Riedl.

She also teaches her students about oysters and how they can help the environment.

Kindergartner Andrew Shaheen had been paying attention.

Watch: Local fishermen inviting you to come along for a ride on Virginia Oyster Trail

Local fishermen inviting you to come along for a ride on Virginia Oyster Trail

“They suck up all the dirt and water," Shahenn responded when asked what oysters do. "[They're important] so we keep our water clean.”

The president of the neighborhood’s civic association, Kurt Wallace, said the oysters are working.

“We have seen the water clarity," Wallace explained.

That could be good news for the Chesapeake Bay, too. The river drains into it. According to the latest data, the bay’s health was given a grade of C in 2025, down a bit from 2024.

Watch: Progress report released as Chesapeake Bay cleanup deadline looms

It's a mixed bag for progress on Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts

“I’m excited about what’s happening here and we have the opportunity to be a part of something much bigger than us," said Wallace.

Ten schools and 15 teachers participated in the 2026 event, according to Hampton City Schools. Each class that raised oysters started with 1,000 spat.

As of 2026, 170,000 oysters had been released into the water since 2016.

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