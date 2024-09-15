Here's why the oyster reefs in Hampton Roads need protection

HAMPTON, Va — On Saturday afternoon, members of the public were told to, "Go fish" during the Chesapeake Bay Foundations, 'Rod and Reef Slam' event.

According to Chris Moore, the Virginia Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, it was a fishing contest with an educational hook.

"The purpose was to connect our fisheries resource with our oyster's resource in Virginia," explained Moore. "You can't go out and catch oysters with a fishing rod, but the fish that are attracted to those oyster reefs and use those oyster reefs as part of their habitat as they're growing we can catch those,"

Moore says it's a way for young recreational fishermen like ten-year-olds Brendan Myers and Kali Killiam, and six-year-old Zeke Killiam to investigate the natural resources that depend on healthy oyster reefs

The kids told News 3 reporter Danielle Saitta that clean water and healthy fish are two reasons why paying attention to the reefs is important.

Moore says humans have a responsibility to protect oyster reefs.

"Oyster reefs are one of our keystone habitats in Chesapeake Bay," explained Moore. "They filter water they create habitat for other fish and shell fish they really are an economic engine for the commonwealth, but also ecologically they're one of our most diverse habitats so they create benefits for everyone. That means anyone just enjoys having clean water and or commercial fishing,"

Moore points to two reasons the reefs have been harmed. One is past erosion and the other is man-made. That's why the foundation is working to protect them in Hampton Roads.

"Oyster reefs are a natural habitat. So what we are doing now is creating that vibrant three-dimensional oyster habitat that's above the bay so that oysters can thrive again," said Moore.