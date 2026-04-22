How Hampton Roads' seven cities voted in the April 21 redistricting referendum

Six of the seven Hampton Roads cities saw the "yes" vote prevail at the ballot box as the Democrat-backed measure to allow for mid-decade redistricting was approved during the special referendum held on Tuesday, according to unofficial results published on the Virginia Department of Elections' website.

In total, the measure to amend the Virginia Constitution passed by a margin of 51.56% to 48.44%.

Watch: Political analysts break down the Virginia redistricting referendum results

Breaking down the Virginia redistricting results and what they mean

The following results for the April 21 referendum were taken from the unofficial results published on the Virginia Department of Elections' website:

Norfolk



Yes — 71.34%

No — 28.66%

Virginia Beach



Yes — 49.43%

No — 50.57%

Portsmouth



Yes — 70.56%

No — 29.44%

Newport News



Yes — 64.66%

No — 35.34%

Hampton



Yes — 70.45%

No — 29.55%

Chesapeake



Yes — 50.7%

No — 49.3%

Suffolk



Yes — 57.48%

No — 42.52%

In Hampton Roads, Virginia's Second Congressional District — which encompasses all of Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Franklin, part of Chesapeake, and Accomack, Northampton and Isle of Wight counties — will be notably altered under Democrats' proposed map.

Watch previous coverage: State Supreme Court suspends lower court's pause on redistricting referendum

State Supreme Court suspends lower court's pause on redistricting referendum

Some precincts from this purple district, currently represented by Rep. Jen Kiggans (R), could be shifted to Virginia's Third Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Bobby Scott (D), to dilute the voting power of Republican-leaning areas.

Kiggans is set for a rematch in the 2026 midterm elections against former Rep. Elaine Luria, the Democrat she ousted in 2022.