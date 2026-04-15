Amid war powers push, Sen. Kaine worries about burden of U.S. blockade

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is advancing another resolution to limit military actions in Iran as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports flexes the U.S. Navy’s assets in the region.

During a call with reporters on Wednesday, Kaine said he intends to push through War Powers Resolutions on a weekly basis.

"We're either going to stop this war or we're going to make plain to everyone who was behind it, who was responsible for it, who refused to stand up to the president," Kaine said.

Kaine, a Democrat who sits on the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, has been vocal regarding his opposition to war with Iran. He's called President Donald Trump's order to take military action in Iran illegal, noting that this move should've had Congressional approval.

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This comes amid the U.S. blockade of Iran's ports, a development that followed failed negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend.

Scripps News has learned discussions are underway about a possible second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran. A fragile two-week ceasefire remains in place and is set to expire on April 22.

"The Iranians’ desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump’s highly effective Naval blockade now in effect, which is sending oil tankers towards the big, beautiful Gulf of America," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

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The blockade applies to the entire Iranian coastline and all Iranian ports. There are at least 12 U.S. warships and more than 100 U.S. aircraft enforcing the action. Vessels elsewhere in the Gulf and bound to or from non-Iranian ports in the region are not affected by the blockade.

Kaine said there is a "disproportionate effect" on Hampton Roads whenever military action is taken, and a blockade involving U.S. Navy assets could further highlight this point.

"More U.S. troops in this region for more military action just exposes U.S. troops to more danger," Kaine said.

The War Powers Resolution being pushed by Kaine needs significant bipartisan support to pass both chambers of Congress. Back in March, Kaine sponsored a War Powers Resolution aimed at curbing military aciton in Iran that was rejected by the Senate in a 47-53 vote.