Virginia lawmakers are voting this week on retail marijuana sales

RICHMOND, Va. — This week could be a turning point for marijuana laws in Virginia as the General Assembly prepares to vote on changes to a retail sales bill.

Lawmakers passed a retail sales bill this year, but Gov. Abigail Spanberger sent the legislation back with amendments. Her changes include pushing the start of retail sales back to July 2027. The General Assembly will vote on those changes Wednesday.

Watch related: Virginia Beach leaders prepare for retail marijuana sales

Virginia Beach city leaders prepare for possible retail cannabis sales

Currently, adults 21 and older in Virginia can legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to four plants at home. However, residents still cannot legally purchase marijuana in a store.

The current possession and cultivation laws have been in place since 2021. Hampton Roads residents are watching closely ahead of Wednesday's vote in Richmond.

Learn more about how we use AI at WTKR