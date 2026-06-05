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Loaded gun found in elementary school student’s backpack in Chesapeake

Today's Top Stories: Friday, June 5
Camelot Elementary School Chesapeake
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CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at a Chesapeake elementary school, school officials and police confirmed.

In a message sent to families of Camelot Elementary School students, Principal Yolanda Vaughn said school administrators found the gun during an unrelated disciplinary investigation on Thursday.

No threat was made towards student or staff, Vaughn wrote.

The message also reminded families of school policy.

"Weapons or look-alikes of any kind are not permitted in our schools or on school grounds, and possession of such items will result in serious consequences," Vaughn wrote.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

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