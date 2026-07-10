New data center guidelines advance to Chesapeake City Council for approval

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake leaders are moving ahead with renewed regulations on data center developments in the city.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to advance an ordinance to make data centers a conditional use in industrial areas only, meaning developers would need special approval before building.

Watch related coverage: Chesapeake City Council begins process to create data center guidelines for the city

Chesapeake city council begins process to create data center guidelines for the city

Back in May, the initiating resolution was proposed, directing the Planning Commission to consider and make recommendations on proposed amendments to the Chesapeake Comprehensive Plan. Those amendments would incorporate a written policy governing the development and operation of data centers in the city.

The move comes after neighbors near Great Bridge pushed back against a proposed data center last year, raising concerns about bringing the project too close to homes.

The ordinance has now moved to the Chesapeake City Council, which will have the final say on the issue.

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