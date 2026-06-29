Juvenile apprehended after leading Chesapeake police on chase in stolen vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A juvenile was recovering Sunday after a crash and a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, a little before 9:30 p.m. Sunday officers saw what they thought might be a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was driving on South Military Hwy.

Officers turned on their lights and sirens but the vehicle drove away. Officers chased after it, and during the chase the vehicle went into oncoming traffic on the Gilmerton Bridge.

At that point, officers decided to end the chase in the interest of public safety. But, according to police, shortly after the vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

The juvenile driver of the stolen vehicle got out and ran away but officers quickly caught them.

Both the juvenile and the driver of the vehicle that was hit were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Sunday, the incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM [p3tips.com], or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.

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