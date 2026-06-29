Bond granted for Navy sailor charged in car crash that killed landscaper

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Bond was granted on Monday to a 19-year-old Navy sailor that was charged after a crash that left a landscaper dead on May 29.

Synclair Tyrone Mayes was initially denied bond during a hearing on June 12. After a successful appeal, his bond was set at $15,000, and he is not allowed to have access to a car, he must also live with his aunt in Virginia Beach. Mayes' attorneys argued he should be granted bond due to his lack of a criminal history.

Watch previous coverage: 19-year-old Navy sailor charged in crash that killed landscaper denied bond

19-year-old Navy sailor charged in crash that killed landscaper denied bond

Mayes was charged with involuntary manslaughter following the crash on May 29.

According to police, officers responded around 9:49 a.m. on May 29 to a serious crash involving a black sedan and a red SUV. Investigators said the sedan was speeding southbound on Johnstown Road when it hit the SUV, which was turning onto Johnstown Road from Britwell Drive.

The crash caused the sedan to leave the roadway and hit 60-year-old Guadalupe Rivera, a landscaper who was working nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Watch previous coverage: Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in Chesapeake car crash that killed landscaper

Teenager charged with involuntary manslaughter in car crash that killed landscaper

During the June 12 bond hearing, prosecutors detailed how the engine block of the other car involved in the crash flew 67 feet away from the site of the impact. Data from Mayes' car revealed he was traveling between 83 and 95 miles per hour while in a work zone with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour when the crash took place, according to prosecutors.

Rivera's brother, Joe, told News 3's Erin Holly in a previous interview that Guadalupe was a kind man who was always willing to help others.

Watch previous coverage: Family mourns loss of Guadalupe Rivera, father of eight, landscaper killed in Chesapeake crash

Family mourns loss of Guadalupe Rivera, father of eight, landscaper killed in Chesapeake crash

"He was a great person. He was always kind to everybody," he said. "He would talk to anybody, try to help anybody he could."

The loss leaves behind a large family. According to his brother, Guadalupe Rivera had eight children and 33 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

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