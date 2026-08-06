Man who barricaded himself in house to avoid warrants now in custody: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man who barricaded himself in his house to avoid arrest on Thursday has been taken into custody, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Around 2:14 p.m., Chesapeake police, the Chesapeake SWAT team, and crisis negotiators responded to the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue to execute arrest warrants for Ronald Deel Jr.

Deel had active felony probation violation warrants out for possession of schedule I and schedule II controlled substances, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with a failure to appear warrant related to child support, police say.

Deel barricaded himself inside his home to avoid arrest, according to the CPD. The Chesapeake SWAT Team found him inside and arrested him without further incident.

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