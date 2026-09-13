Three people have life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake late Saturday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A crash on the 22nd St. bridge in Chesapeake was under investigation Sunday morning.

According to Chesapeake police, the crash happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers got to the bridge, they found two crashed vehicles, each with two people in them.

Both people in one vehicle and one person in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fourth person injured was also taken to a hospital but their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

As of Sunday morning, the cause of the crash had not been released.

Contact Colter Anstaett Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.