James City County mother facing legal trouble over decision that has ignited national debate about parenting

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County mother Karryann Parkinson was in trouble Tuesday because of her decision to let her son take a walk to collect feathers.

“We don’t interfere with children if they seem to be doing just fine," Parkinson told CBS News.

The case has drawn national attention.

Watch: Two local moms created the Porchlight Directory to help parents find their village

Two local moms created the Porchlight Directory to help parents find their village

“I gave him permission to go. I told him, go there, come right back," Parkinson recalled.

That’s the decision Parkinson told CBS News led her to be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was eventually convicted and, as of Tuesday, was on Virginia’s Child Abuse and Neglect Registry.

“We just expected as soon as this gets in front of a prosecutor actually looking at it, and a judge, this is all going to go away," said Parkinson.

Watch: Mother of 2-year-old in AMBER Alert charged with neglect, abuse; man not charged

Mother of 2-year-old in AMBER Alert charged with neglect, abuse; man not charged

In June, Parkinson let her five-year-old son walk unattended to a neighborhood pond half a mile away to pick up feathers. A neighborhood security officer saw her son and brought him home. Police were called, and that led to her being charged and convicted.

The case has ignited a debate about parenting.

“I don’t think that the conviction itself is out of bounds. Should it have been handled another way? Perhaps," said Virginia Beach attorney Sonny Stallings.

Watch: Chesapeake mom charged with felony neglect after 5-year-old son is hurt in accidental shooting

Stallings said, in his words, the Devil’s in the details, including where the family lives.

“Suppose she lived in Bedford County and they lived on a farm and they told the five-year-old to go check on the chickens and the chickens were a half-mile away and there was a pond near. Would that be child abuse? Probably not," Stallings said. "I’m sure there are rural areas in this state where five-year-olds go out a distance away all the time and the parents know it. But, it’s a different lifestyle. In a gated community in Williamsburg, probably not acceptable."

Parkinson has appealed her conviction.

Williamsburg-James City County’s commonwealth attorney declined to comment on the case but said, as of Tuesday, it was scheduled to go before a judge September 16 to have a trial date set.

Contact Colter Anstaett Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.