Lt. Gov. Hashmi hoping to educate, inform people of options during energy cost listening tour stop in Norfolk

HAMPTON, Va. — Monday, Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi was preparing to make a stop in Hampton Roads to talk about energy and the high cost of it. Before she made that stop, though, she made a stop at The Landing hotel in Hampton for a Labor Day event. That’s where News 3 was able to catch up with her and talk with her about her Energy Cost Listening Tour.

“When I saw that bill, I was, like, ‘What is going on" Chesapeake resident Erica Hardy said about a high energy bill she received.

“It is, like, really, really bothering me," Newport News resident Faith Booker said about one of her high bills.

Watch: 'What is going on:' Hampton Roads Dominion Energy customers struggling to make sense of high utility bills

'What is going on:' Hampton Roads Dominion Energy customers struggling to make sense of high utility bills

Those are reactions from Dominion Energy customers News 3 talked with in March 2026 about high energy bills.

Six months later, there are still concerns.

“I was irritated, and I was a little caught off guard," Hampton resident Kiara Baker said about her bills when she was interviewed for this story.

Watch: Why is my Dominion energy bill so high? What's behind the 2026 increase

Dominion Energy leaders address bill concerns

She told News 3 the high cost of electricity is a headache, and she knows others who feel the same way.

“I like to make sure that my children and I do live comfortably, but [we are] cutting back. We aren’t splurging in certain areas as much as we were before," Baker said.

Not helping ease her concern was the proposed merger of Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy News 3 first told you about in August.

Watch: Gov. Spanberger signs 18 energy bills, including legislation allowing Virginia to rejoin RGGI

Gov. Spanberger signs 18 energy bills, including measure to rejoin RGGI

As News 3 reported, Dominion’s CEO has called the merger a transformational opportunity and NextEra says the merger could create “good jobs."

"I don’t have much confidence in it whatsoever," Baker responded when asked if she was hopeful bills might come down if the merger goes through.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is intervening in the merger case.

Watch: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger intervenes in $67B Dominion-NextEra merger

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger intervenes in $67B Dominion-NextEra merger

At the Labor Day event in Hampton, Hashmi told News 3 she agrees with the governor’s decision.

“I think it’s so important for the governor to be at the table," Hashmi said.

Tuesday night, the lieutenant governor was scheduled to be in Norfolk to hear from our neighbors about the cost of energy and the proposed merger.

Watch: How to cut your energy bills with home efficiency upgrades

How to cut your energy bills with home efficiency upgrades

“I’m hoping, first of all, to be able to inform and educate our residents all across Virginia. Then, secondly, give them options for being more engaged and involved. A lot of people don’t know that they actually have a voice in this decision making," said Hashmi.

Tuesday’s listening session was set for 6-7:30 p.m. at the Slover Library.

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