How to cut your energy bills with home efficiency upgrades

NORFOLK, Va. — Saving money on energy bills is a priority for many homeowners but knowing where to start can be overwhelming. An insulation expert says the answer often begins with a basic home evaluation and a few low-cost fixes.

Art Mowry of Atlantic Spray Systems has been in the business for 30 years and says older homes are often the biggest culprits when it comes to energy loss.

"You might have a 1970s, even a 1980s or a 1990s house [and] they're not as well insulated up to like today's standards," Mowry said.

When cool air leaks out, the air conditioner works harder — and utility bills go up. Mowry says about 60% of his customers call because of high utility bills.

"They're hoping for a solution because maybe their neighbor has a really low energy bill and they just had their house built," Mowry said.

From his experience, Mowry says homeowners can save between 20% and 30% if their home is insulated correctly.

For homeowners who want upgrades but are watching their budgets, Mowry recommends starting small.

"Just having a home evaluation done can go a long way because usually when we do a home evaluation we start on the simplest things that we can help you save energy -- the kind of low-cost measures, and then we kind of work our way up from there," Mowry said.

Those low-cost measures include keeping doors and windows closed, changing air filters, and checking for disconnected ducts.

Navigating contractor proposals can also be confusing. Mowry says homeowners who shop around may hear different recommendations.

"There is so much stuff out there on the webs. They can be three different companies, and they'll get three different proposals. So, I can see why a consumer gets very confused very easily," Mowry said.

His advice for cutting through the noise: find a contractor who lays out multiple options and explains the pros and cons of each.

"I want [people] to make the right decision. Usually, I lay a couple of different options on the table, and I give them pros and cons of each. That's really all you can do is try to educate," Mowry said.

Atlantic Spray Solutions also partners with Dominion Energy in its Home Energy Program, completing upgrades in homes that qualify.

Dominion Energy and Virginia Natural Gas both have bill pay assistance programs for customers.

The bottom line: there is no one-size-fits-all solution. A good contractor should show their license, provide options, and be upfront about costs.

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