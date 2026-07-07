Military Circle demo proposals due next week, 15-month teardown to start in fall

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is moving closer to tearing down the former Military Circle Mall, with demolition proposals due by 4 p.m. Monday, July 13.

The 56-year-old structure has sat vacant and fenced off for three years, surrounded by overgrown weeds. The city denied a News 3 request to enter the building last week, citing safety concerns.

"Unfortunately we did have a significant amount of vandalism, which has left the mall, you know, vulnerable to any pedestrian being in there," Deputy City Manager Ron Williams said.

Williams said the city will select a demolition contractor after the Monday deadline, with work expected to begin this fall.

"That will kick off this fall. It will be about a 15-month duration for the demolition of that. In parallel with that, we are also partnered with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership," Williams said. "We'll do environmental studies, geotechnical, stormwater, power grid analysis, and that helps us to better attract and market the site as a new redevelopment site."

Williams said the 74-acre site is not yet ready to be built on — a far cry from the hopeful prospect of three redevelopment proposals submitted a few years ago.

Eastside neighbors like Charla Smith-Worley have repeatedly shared frustrations over what they say is a lack of attention compared to downtown's now-former MacArthur Center mall.

Smith-Worley acknowledged the Military Circle property could look worse.

"Shout out to the sheriff's department for keeping it looking as good as it looks now," Smith-Worley said.

But she remains skeptical about what comes next.

"We'll believe it when we see it," Smith-Worley said.

Redeveloping Military Circle involves demolishing around the Sentara-owned portion of the property. An ongoing dispute with Ross Dress for Less over its lease would reportedly cost up to $16 million to break. The city does not own all of the property within the site.

"We do own some out parcels outside the Military circle ring, but we do not own all the property in between," Williams said. "It definitely presents an opportunity for [the redevelopment] to be phased."

A plan to build a library and recreation center is now slated for the old Poplar Halls Elementary site instead.

Smith-Worley said she hopes the redevelopment ultimately brings more than apartments to the area.

"Mixed-use. Instead of apartments, I'd like to see some homes for sale," Smith-Worley said.

Before any of that can happen, the building must come down first. Selecting a demolition contractor is the city's next step.

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