Norfolk city council approves CIP plan after previous debate over funding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council unanimously passed the capital improvement plan, or CIP, after previous debate over funding.

The CIP, which includes millions of dollars for the redevelopment of the MacArthur Center, also include a newly allocated $1 million to develop a new recreation center and library at the site of the old Poplar Hall Elementary School.

Residents like Kathy O'Hara, who is part of the Equity for Eastside Coalition, showed up wearing all green in support of their neighborhood and advocacy efforts.

"We're wearing green, as our visual plea for meaningful investment in the long neglected Eastside," O'Hara said during the meeting.

With extensive funding now secured for the Eastside project, concepts and plans for the new library and rec center could begin forming as soon as this summer.

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