Wild video captures apparent flamethrower and fireworks set off in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in Norfolk's Ghent area captured video of a chaotic scene Sunday evening where a group of dozens of young people appeared to be doing donuts, setting off fireworks and using what appears to be a flamethrower to light the street ablaze.

Video shared with News 3 shows a ring of fire at the intersection of Redgate Avenue and Greenway Court in the West Ghent area, near a playground, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

In the video, a person in a mask is holding the apparent flamethrower in the air with flames shooting out. Moments later, screaming is heard and what appears to be a firework goes off in the middle of the street.

Neighbors told News 3's Anthony Sabella that they called the police and one unit showed up, along with a firetruck. When they arrive, the crowd scattered, neighbors said.

We've reached out to police about the incident.

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