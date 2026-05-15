After small hiccup, Keyshawn Davis makes weight for Saturday's fight

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Boxing fans remember that the weigh-in is where things started to go off the rails for Keyshawn Davis last June.

The Norfolk native was more than four pounds over weight, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled bout with Edwin De Los Santos.

Friday, after slight drama, Davis hit his mark on the scale. The former world lightweight champion initially weighed in at 140.1 pounds, but was given two hours to come in at 140 pounds even and successfully made the weight within that window. His opponent, Nahir Albright, weighed in at 139.7 pounds.

Davis (14-0, 10 KO) was a man of few words after the weigh-in during his interview on the stage, but told reporters Thursday that he thought Saturday's bout would be easier than his first fight against Albright back in October of 2023, which he won by majority decision before the result was vacated thanks to a positive marijuana test.

"I'm mentally focused and I'm physically better than I was before," he said. "I'm not underestimating him at all, but I just know what Keyshawn can do, the Businessman, the Amazing can do. When you get a focused Keyshawn, you see what happens. I stop guys and Keyshawn is focused."

Kelvin and Keon Davis successfully made weight for their respective fights. Kelvin showed 137.3 pounds on the scale for his welterweight showdown with Peter Dobson, while Keon tallied a weight of 153.3 pounds for his meeting with Edwine Humaine Jr.

Six fights make up Saturday's card with Davis and Albright serving as the main event. First bell is set for 6:30 p.m. at Scope.

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