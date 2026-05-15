Virginia Wesleyan on brink of softball Super Regional berth

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- On its home field, Virginia Wesleyan softball assumed the role of the visitors Friday. That's how it works in the NCAA Regionals every now and again, but despite being in a different dugout, the same Marlins showed up.

Hannah Hearl was dominant on the mound and VWU improved to 47-0 with a 6-0 win over Manhattanville in the Marlins' second regional game. The victory moves them to within one victory of moving onto next weekend's Super Regional.

Wesleyan's offense got going in the third inning with two outs. Ali Pollack, Olivia Knight and Haley Sadler strung together three straight RBI singles to give the Marlins a 3-0 advantage. Brandon Elliott's squad would tack on three more in the fifth. Sadler hit an RBI double to add another run, Sarah Prosser smacked a triple to plate an additonal score and she would come across on a single by Laci Campbell.

That was more than enough for Hearl, who was in control for all six of her innings of work. She shutout the Valients, striking out 14 batters and walking just win in collecting her 24th victory of the campaign.

Campbell, Pollack, Sadler, Sammi Deitsch and Karley Beltran each tallied two hits on the afternoon, while Sadler collected two RBI.

Virginia Wesleyan will look to slam the door on the regional Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.