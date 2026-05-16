USS Gerald R. Ford sailor meets his son for the first time after 326-day deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Gerald R. Ford returned home to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday, bringing with it emotional family reunions — including one sailor's first meeting with his nearly 5-month-old son.

Petty Officer Third Class Omar Mora, a sailor aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, was deployed for 326 days. On day 201 of that deployment, his first child, Santiago, was born.

"Emotions, wow. It was excitement, lot of nerves, like jitters," Mora said. "No other feeling in the world I can compare it to. There's a first time for everything."

Mora said missing the birth was the hardest part of the deployment.

"I think the birth is the most thing that kind of, got me. You know, it's something you always wanted to be there for. Especially the way I was raised up traditionally," Mora said.

Santiago's mother and grandmother said the time apart was difficult at home as well.

"It's emotional. He watched him grow up on FaceTime for the first four months. FaceTime, pictures, everyday, you know. Him not being there for the birth, you know, was kind of very heartbreaking to have him miss his — especially his first child's birth," Jalyssa De La Rosa said.

According to the Navy, 80 newborn children were held by their fathers, most for the very first time, when the Ford returned Saturday.

Despite the challenges of the lengthy deployment, Mora said the hardships were worth it.

"In the moment, it is gonna suck. Everything's not good. At the end of the day, all the tribulations are worth it," Mora said.

And while he wishes he could have been there from the beginning, Mora said he has no regrets.

"I wish I did get to meet him when he was first born, but I wouldn't change it for the world. He's my little dude," Mora said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.