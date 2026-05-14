USS Gerald R. Ford set to return to Norfolk Saturday after record-breaking deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford, and its nearly 4,500 Sailors, is set to return home Saturday morning, ending the longest deployment of an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam war, the U.S. Navy said Thursday afternoon.

This announcement follows the return of six squadrons from the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group earlier this week

Watch previous coverage: Fighter squadrons return home ahead of USS Gerald R. Ford CSG's homecoming

Fighter squadron returns home ahead of USS Gerald R. Ford CSG's homecoming

According to Naval Air Force Atlantic, the Blacklions of VFA-213, Ragin’ Bulls of VFA-37, Golden Warriors of VFA-87, and the Tomcatters of VFA-31 returned to Oceana, with Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 and Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 landing home at Naval Station Norfolk.

Military Nearly a year apart: Navy spouse anticipates return of USS Gerald R. Ford Jay Greene

The Ford departed from Naval Station Norfolk back in June 24, 2025 — initially setting out for the Caribbean. It later aided in U.S. operations against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

Watch previous coverage: USS Gerald R. Ford sailors serve in Middle East amid US war with Iran

USS Gerald R. Ford sailors serve in Middle East amid US war with Iran

In February, President Donald Trump said he was sending the carrier strike group to the Middle East in a move to apply more pressure on Iran.

In March, CNN reported that a non-combat-related fire broke out in the Ford's laundry area. The New York Times would then report that it took more than 30 hours to respond to the fire, which resulted in over 600 crew members losing their beds. Two sailors were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford then headed to Crete "for a brief period to conduct repairs," USNI News reported.

In late April, The Washington Post reported that the Ford was expected to return to Virginia around mid-may, citing multiple U.S. officials.

News 3 will cover the homecoming on Saturday, so be sure check back with us for updates.

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