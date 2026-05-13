Hampton Roads Mother joins sacred soil tour to honor fallen service members

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads mother is now overseas in France, participating in the Sacred Soil Collection Tour with the Gold Star Mothers.

Mona Gunn is one of five mothers taking part in the tour, which will include visits to 10 cemeteries across France and Belgium. The group will be placing wreaths at the grave sites of service members they are spotlighting.

The Gold Star Mothers organization honors mothers who have lost their children in war. Gunn has a personal connection to the organization — she lost her son during a terrorist attack on the USS Cole in 2000.

Gunn is hoping not only to honor her son, but also to help restore a key monument through a soil exchange in preparation for the 250th anniversary.

"And the soil we will bring back will restore the monument that deteriorated and was removed from Arlington. It's coming back to Section 18 in collaboration with America's 250th birthday in July 2026. So it's an honor. We will be there in July in Arlington, where my son is laid to rest, to be a part of it," Gunn said.

"The monument is being restored and placed back in Section 18, and I'm honored to be a part of this group," Gunn said.

The Gold Star Mothers will be in France until May 19th.

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