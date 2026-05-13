Norfolk City Council delays Capital Improvement Plan vote amid debate over funding

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council approved the city's overall operating budget Tuesday night but held off on voting on the Capital Improvement Plan, giving the city one additional week to review the proposal before a final vote next Tuesday.

The Capital Improvement Plan focuses on long-term projects and redevelopment across the city. The current proposal includes $57 million over five years for redeveloping MacArthur Center downtown. Military Circle's largest funding item remains a previously approved $10 million demolition project.

Residents have voiced frustration over what they say is an imbalance in where redevelopment dollars are being directed, particularly when it comes to investment on Norfolk's east side.

Norfolk resident Dustin Wallace said he was encouraged by the council's decision to delay the vote.

"Very encouraged by the decision that gives us a chance to kind of work through the issue and justate what we just processed," Wallace said.

Residents say they have heard promises surrounding Military Circle redevelopment for years and want to see larger investments in their community.

"This gives us a chance to truly right size what the east side has been deserving for all of these years," Wallace said.

Now, council is giving the city another week to review the plan and decide whether money should be shifted or added before the final vote.

Some council members say they remain skeptical that much will change before that vote. Councilman Thomas Smigiel said he was prepared to vote against the plan Tuesday.

"I was looking forward to voting no on this tonight. I don't know if anything is going to change by extending it for a week," Smigiel said.

Smigiel also criticized the overall budget process.

"This has probably been the least transparent budget process I've ever seen in my 16 years," Smigiel said.

Residents say communication between them and the city will be vital over the next week, as they push for their tax dollars to be spent in their community.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.