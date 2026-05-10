Family of Jahari George accepts posthumous degree at Norfolk State graduation

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of Jahari George accepted a posthumous degree Saturday during commencement ceremonies at Norfolk State University — a powerful moment nearly three years after the 20-year-old student was shot and killed off campus.

The moment comes as News 3 continues following a story that has deeply impacted the Norfolk State community and Jahari’s family.

George, a Maryland native, was studying electrical engineering at Norfolk State before his death in September 2023. Family members have repeatedly said they want people to remember who Jahari was as a person — not just the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Jahari was before his time… he did everything early. He walked early, he talked early,” his mother, TeAnna George, previously told News 3. “His goal was always to leave a place better than when he got there.”

TeAnna George described her son as talented, curious and fiercely competitive — someone who brought energy and leadership to family gatherings.

“He’s the glue. He’s the Game Master,” she said. “The goal when we have family game nights is to beat him.”

Saturday, that legacy was recognized in front of hundreds of graduates, faculty members and families during Norfolk State’s commencement ceremony, where Jahari was awarded his degree posthumously.

The recognition comes after years of grief and court proceedings tied to the case.

Jahari George was shot and killed while sitting in a car with friends just off Norfolk State’s campus on Sept. 2, 2023.

Earlier this year, a jury found Cameron Brown not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jurors were deadlocked on a charge of maliciously shooting at a vehicle, meaning prosecutors plan to retry Brown on that count.

Following the verdict, TeAnna George told News 3 the decision did not bring closure.

“It doesn’t end anything, and it doesn’t close anything,” she said. “I just have to figure out how to carry this.”

Despite the loss, George’s family says they are focused on preserving Jahari’s legacy and helping future students succeed.

Norfolk State University helped establish a $25,000 scholarship endowment in Jahari George’s name. His family will help determine the criteria for future recipients.

TeAnna George says that support ensures her son’s impact will continue long after graduation day.

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