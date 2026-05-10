Man hospitalized after shooting near Norfolk Scope, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting near the Norfolk Scope, according to police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Brambleton Avenue around 8:40 p.m. for a reported shooting near the downtown entertainment complex.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active Saturday night. Norfolk police said multiple people have been detained while officers work to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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