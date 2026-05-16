USS Gerald R Ford Returns: Families made whole as they reunite with long-deployed loved ones

NORFOLK, Va. — The thousands of sailors aboard the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford finally returned home Saturday morning after a record-breaking deployment that involved them in U.S. military operations around the world.

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and USS Mahan (DDG 72) are the ships arriving back at Naval Station Norfolk. The return of the Ford will end its 326-day deployment — the longest deployment for an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War. The Ford surpassed the previous 294-day deployment record, which was held by the USS Abraham Lincoln during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Watch previous coverage: USS Gerald R. Ford set to return to Norfolk Saturday after record-breaking deployment

USS Gerald R. Ford set to return to Norfolk Saturday after record-breaking deployment

The Ford departed from Naval Station Norfolk back in June 24, 2025, initially setting out as part of a regularly-scheduled deployment, according to the U.S. Navy.

“Our mission is always the same. We operate on the high seas, we bring power projection, we defend ourselves when needed, We’re ready to do humanitarian assistance if we need to," Strike Group Commander RADM Paul Lanzilotta previously told News 3.

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group supported Operations Southern Spear and Absolute Resolve in the Caribbean Sea. The latter resulted in the U.S. military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In February, President Donald Trump said he was sending the carrier strike group to the Middle East in a move to apply more pressure on Iran.

The carrier took part in the opening days of the Iran war from the Mediterranean Sea before going through the Suez Canal and heading into the Red Sea in early March.

Watch previous coverage: USS Gerald R. Ford sailors serve in Middle East amid US war with Iran

USS Gerald R. Ford sailors serve in Middle East amid US war with Iran

In March, CNN reported that a non-combat-related fire broke out in the Ford's laundry area. The New York Times would then report that it took more than 30 hours to respond to the fire, which resulted in over 600 crew members losing their beds. Two sailors were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford then headed to Crete "for a brief period to conduct repairs," USNI News reported.

Watch previous coverage: Fighter squadrons return home ahead of USS Gerald R. Ford CSG's homecoming

Fighter squadron returns home ahead of USS Gerald R. Ford CSG's homecoming

The Ford's return was preceded by the return of multiple squadrons from its carrier strike group earlier this week.

According to Naval Air Force Atlantic, the Blacklions of VFA-213, Ragin’ Bulls of VFA-37, Golden Warriors of VFA-87, and the Tomcatters of VFA-31 returned to Oceana, with Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 and Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 landing home at Naval Station Norfolk.

The Ford’s 326-day deployment falls short of the longest deployment during the Cold War — a record held by the now-decommissioned USS Midway, which was deployed for 332 days in 1972 and 1973.

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