NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will deploy near the Middle East on Tuesday, AP reports.

This deployment to the Navy's fifth and sixth fleet has been scheduled for several months. The Ford Carrier Strike Group will join the USS Truxtun and the USS Forrest Sherman, which were already in the region. Their possible involvement in the Middle East conflict remains unclear as of Tuesday.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Navy officials speak on USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group's deployment

USS Gerald R. Ford CSG deploys amid rising tensions in Middle East

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said the U.S. already has about 40,000 troops in the region. The Ford Strike Group will bring an additional 4,500 sailors. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group was deployed near the area for around eight months.

“I think those sailors, and their friends and families in Hampton Roads, are owed by this President a clear explanation of what American policy is on this conflict," said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner.

Warner told News 3 that he was frustrated about what he felt was a lack of clear communication from the White House about escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

“We have seen endless foreign wars in that region and I think Americans, frankly, thought Donald Trump was not going to put us in another one of those endless foreign wars," Warner said.