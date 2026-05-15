Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to welcome return of USS Gerald R. Ford

NORFOLK, Va. — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to head to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday to welcome the return of the USS Gerald R. Ford, according to a Defense Department press release.

The Ford — which carries around 4,500 sailors — broke the record for the longest deployment for an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War. The Ford's expected homecoming on Saturday was preceded by the return of multiple squadrons from its carrier strike group earlier this week.

This won't be Hegseth's first visit to Norfolk since he assumed his role in the Trump administration. Back in Oct. 5, 2025, he visited Naval Station Norfolk for an event celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday.

Watch previous coverage: Fighter squadrons return home ahead of USS Gerald R. Ford CSG's homecoming

Fighter squadron returns home ahead of USS Gerald R. Ford CSG's homecoming

The Ford departed from Naval Station Norfolk back in June 24, 2025, initially setting out for the Caribbean. It later aided in U.S. operations against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

The force supported Operations Southern Spear and Absolute Resolve and conducted combat operations to support Operation Epic fury in the U.S. 5th Fleet.

Watch previous coverage: USS Gerald R. Ford sailors serve in Middle East amid US war with Iran

USS Gerald R. Ford sailors serve in Middle East amid US war with Iran

In February, President Donald Trump said he was sending the carrier strike group to the Middle East in a move to apply more pressure on Iran.

In March, CNN reported that a non-combat-related fire broke out in the Ford's laundry area. The New York Times would then report that it took more than 30 hours to respond to the fire, which resulted in over 600 crew members losing their beds. Two sailors were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford then headed to Crete "for a brief period to conduct repairs," USNI News reported.

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