TIMELINE: Everything we know about Navy reservist David Varela, who fled the US after his wife's murder

NORFOLK, Va. — More than three months since he allegedly fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution in his wife's murder, Norfolk-based Navy resrevist David Varela is back in Norfolk awaiting trial.

With many twists and turns throughout the investigation into his whereabouts and capture, we've compiled a timeline of events

Jan. 16, 2026

Lina Guerra, 39, was last seen in the 300 Block of E Main Street in Norfolk, according to an alert that would be later issued by Virginia State Police (VSP).

This is also the last time Guerra's family in South America says they heard from her. which was unusual because they say she would speak to them on a daily basis.

Around Jan. 23, 2026

Varela tells Lina's family the reason they haven't heard from her is because she has been arrested and charged with shoplifting. He sends the family a photo of her in an apparent orange jumpsuit.

Feb. 2, 2026

Guerra is reported missing by her family, according to an affidavit later obtained by News 3.

Feb. 4, 2026

Norfolk police reported Guerra missing.

Feb. 5, 2026

VSP issue a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Guerra.

Varela took a flight to Hong Kong that day, according to a later update shared by Norfolk police.

Feb. 10, 2026

Police announce that Guerra's body was discovered by Missing Persons Detectives, adding that this prompted an undetermined death investigation.

Feb. 11, 2026

Body of missing 39-year-old woman found, prompting death investigation

Norfolk police announce they ruled Guerra's death a homicide.

News 3 investigator Margaret Kavanagh connected with Guerra's family in Colombia, who told her through a translator that Guerra was a rock for their family, and that she was a great sister and aunt. Paola Ramirez — Guerra's sister-in-law — mentioned that Guerra's husband was jealous and controlling.

In a press release made by the U.S. Marshals Service on April 22, the discovery of Guerra's body was detailed.

The U.S. Marshals Service said law enforcement authorities went to the ICON apartment building in downtown Norfolk to conduct a wellness check. They received no response after knocking on the door multiple times.

After officers were let in by a security guard, the apartment was found to be empty. The U.S. Marshals Service said authorities then found Guerra's body in a black plastic bag inside the apartment's freezer. Varela was the last person seen leaving the apartment based on video and electronic key data, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Feb. 12, 2026

Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra in Norfolk not in police custody

Varela is named by Norfolk police as the suspect in Guerra's death. Authorities say he was charged with first-degree murder, adding that he was not placed in custody.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) confirmed to News 3 that they were assisting Norfolk police with the investigation.

News 3 reported that Varela told Guerra's family that she had been arrested for shoplifting clothing and was sentenced to five years in prison. They said he even sent him a picture of them together and said he was him visiting her in jail. In the picture sent to Guerra’s family by Varela, she appears to be wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Court records confirmed that Guerra was never charged with or convicted of this shoplifting crime.

The family says Varela was jealous, wouldn’t let her work, wouldn’t let her have friends, wouldn’t let her study and wouldn’t let her go out alone.

“I want to emphasize that there had been violence before from David,” Ramirez told News 3 through a translator. “He had hit her previously, but she didn’t tell us because she didn’t want to worry us. He appeared to be very religious, very calm, normal, that’s why this is so shocking; we never imagined he’d do something like this.”

The family says the two moved to Virginia two years ago due to Varela's military job.

Feb. 13, 2026

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says they were working with Norfolk police and NCIS to locate Varela.

Feb. 16, 2026

News 3 reports court records state Varela had likely taken a flight to Hong Kong. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi was seeking to extradite Varela back to the U.S. to face charges.

"Going on 19 plus years as a state and federal prosecutor, this is only the second case where I've had to involve Interpol," Fatehi told News 3. "Interpol is an international clearinghouse for over 190 countries' police organizations."

Interpol allows police worldwide to share data on criminals, suspects on the run and other illegal activities.

March 10, 2026

The Norfolk woman found dead in the freezer and her on-the-run husband wanted for murder

News 3 releases a True Crime 757 podcast episode that pored through the details of the investigation as of March 10.

March 19, 2026

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports Guerra's autopsy indicated she she died from blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxiation.

Norfolk police confirmed to News 3 that Varela flew to Hong Kong on Feb. 5, the day after Guerra was reported missing. This information coincided with the release of the OCME report that Guerra died from blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxiation.

March 24, 2026

Varela is spotted in Hong Kong, according to a tip that was later given to News 3 by two Russian women — one of whom said Varela was trying to date her and fly her to Hong Kong to meet up again.

Through translations, the woman said, “I was in Hong Kong with my friends. We met this man while waiting in line at an attraction. He introduced himself as David and said he was looking for a Russian wife.”

She said they spoke for 20 minutes then kept in touch through text, “He said he was looking for a job in Hong Kong and that he’s been there for a month already….He said he lives in Miami and is a US military man.”

She said he suggested for her to come back to Hong Kong, she did and said she spent the day with him.

April 9, 2026

Guerra's sister-in-law tells News 3 that the family was struggling to get her ashes sent back to Colombia.

"We have tried to communicate with the funeral home there, but from here it is a little complicated. We want them brought here, so we can hold a ceremony for her. But it’s complicated when you’re in another country, and even more with the language, which makes communication much harder," Ramirez said.

The family also said they cannot get information about the location of Guerra's dogs, though they were told one may have died. They said they are unable to get information about how to retrieve her possessions from the Norfolk apartment and another apartment they said the couple had in Florida.

Family struggles to get ashes after loved one found dead in Norfolk apartment freezer

April 10, 2026

News 3 Digital Director Jon Sham gets tip from a friend of the Russian woman Varela was apparently interested in. She told the story of how she and the friend possibly met Varela in Hong Kong.

The woman said her friend typed Varela's name into Google and came across a News 3 article on this story, prompting her to reach out.

She said, “What we saw shocked us and we decided to get in touch with you, maybe this will help find him.”

The Russian woman sent photos of Varela in Hong Kong in her tip. News 3 confirmed the man in the photo was Varela after cross-referencing his visible tattoos. A phone number for Varela was given to News 3 by the Russian woman.

That day, investigative Reporter Margaret Kavanagh video called the number given for Varela and he answered the phone. She said she wanted to speak with David and he said yes.

She identified herself as a reporter and said she was calling about Lina and asked, “Did you have any comment about the accusations regarding Lina?”.

Varela covered the lens of the camera with his hand and hung up. Attempts to reach him again were unsuccessful.

April 13, 2026

News 3 airs Margaret's story about her interaction with Varela, and his interactions with the Russian women a few weeks before.

Possible wanted fugitive answers call from WTKR after wife's body found in freezer

April 14, 2026

Varela is arrested in Hong Kong, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, who said they coordinated with the USMS Office of International Operations to apprehend him. He was then extradited to the U.S., taken into custody, and booked into the San Francisco County Jail,

April 15, 2026

Investigators report to Guerra's family and News 3 that Varela has been apprehended.

Later that night, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media about Varela's arrest.

More big news today… @FBI is announcing the successful overseas apprehension of David Varela, a 38-year-old Navy Reservist who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Lina Guerra. Lina’s body was found inside a freezer in their Norfolk… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 15, 2026

April 16, 2026

Homeland Security Investigations in Washington, D.C. posts a picture of Varela on social media.

@HSI_DC announces the arrest of David Varela, a Navy Reservist wanted for murder in connection with the death of his wife whose body was found in a freezer, after an international manhunt. In partnership with @FBINorfolk @NorfolkPD @USMarshalsHQ @StateDeptDSS @RealNCIS pic.twitter.com/evuxPfz3ru — HSI Washington DC (@HSI_DC) April 16, 2026

Court records later obtained by News 3 say Varela made his first appearance in court in California and that he requested a court-appointed attorney.

April 20, 2026

Catching a fugitive: Manhunt for Norfolk Navy reservist ends after 2.5 months

News 3 released another True Crime 757 podcast episode after it was announced that Varela was arrested and brought back to U.S. soil.

Video showing the inside of Guerra and Varela's apartment was sent to News 3 by Guerra's family. The video was taken weeks after police searched the home top to bottom for clues. The video shows the spot where the refrigerator once stood.

From Colombia, Guerra's sister-in-law expressed gratitude for the arrest.

"Lina will now have justice, she won't return to us but this will take the weight off of us. We thank you," Ramirez said.

Lina Guerra's family shares video taken from inside the apartment weeks after her body was discovered

May 13, 2026

Varela is brought back to Hampton Roads to face charges. He was being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail after making his first appearance in the Norfolk Federal Courthouse.

Navy reservist David Varela, accused in wife's murder, brought to Virginia to face charges

May 14, 2026

Varela appeared in Norfolk court via video call. He was assigned a public defender and listened as the judge read him the charges.

Varela's preliminary hearing before his trial is scheduled for July 21.

Navy reservist David Varela accused in wife's murder appears in Norfolk court to hear charges

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