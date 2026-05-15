Norfolk State students win push to lower housing deposit to $200

NORFOLK, Va. — At Norfolk State University, student leaders say $100 can make a major difference for students trying to afford college.

That’s why Student Government Association President A’kiera Grant pushed university leaders to lower Norfolk State’s housing deposit from $300 to $200 — a change she says was driven by conversations with students facing growing financial pressure.

“Coming from a one parent household, it's definitely a big burden, I guess, lifted off of myself and my mother as well,” Grant said. “So I'm not having to, you know, ask her, hey, it's that time again, I need another $300.”

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Grant, a senior double-majoring in computer engineering technology and electronics engineering technology, said she repeatedly heard concerns from students about the cost of securing housing on campus.

“One of the main things that I heard was just that the housing deposit is a lot,” Grant said.

The cost of attending college in Virginia continues to rise. According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the average total cost of attendance for an out-of-state student living on campus at a four-year public university in Virginia is about $54,804 per year for the 2025-2026 academic year.

In-state students attending public four-year universities while living on campus can expect annual costs ranging from just under $29,600 to more than $32,000.

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Norfolk State’s tuition and fee schedule previously listed the housing deposit at $300 for students living on campus before the reduction was approved.

Grant said lowering the cost by $100 could ease pressure for families already budgeting carefully.

“Whereas $200 okay, I can contribute $100 and my mom can contribute $100 so it's not like, Okay, well, where are we going to get this extra $100 from?” Grant said. “So it's definitely very helpful.”

The push to lower the housing deposit comes as on-campus housing demand continues to grow at Norfolk State.

Grant said many students want the full HBCU campus experience, including easy access to events, activities and campus life.

“Just staying on campus and going to HBCU, we have a lot of events and things that go on campus,” Grant said. “You want access to those things. You want to be able to just walk outside your dorm and go to the Spartan Green.”

Grant said housing demand has become so competitive that some students who cannot secure rooms end up placed in hotels or overflow housing options near campus.

Dr. Leonard Brown Jr., Norfolk State’s vice president for student affairs, said the university has seen demand steadily rise in recent years.

“For the last, I would say, three years we've seen a steady increase in demand for on campus housing,” Brown said.

Brown said university leaders continue evaluating long-term housing expansion options while focusing on current student needs.

“This initiative really was more about making it easier for students to access the on campus housing opportunities that we have,” Brown said.

Grant said the effort to lower the deposit started with her administration’s goal of leaving a lasting impact on campus.

“It was a goal of ours, me and my cabinet, we wanted to do something that would impact and leave a legacy on the student body,” Grant said.

She said student leaders surveyed classmates, gathered feedback, worked with housing officials and eventually presented the proposal to Norfolk State’s Board of Visitors.

Grant said the process showed her the importance of advocacy and student involvement.

“Your voice matters and you can create change,” she said.

Brown praised the work done by student leaders throughout the process.

“They really did a lot of polling and talking to students to hear what their real concerns were,” Brown said. “They put the work in and the time.”

University leaders said the lower $200 housing deposit has already gone into effect for returning students securing housing for next school year.

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