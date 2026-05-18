Virginia's current congressional map stays in place after Supreme Court declines appeal

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's current congressional map will remain in place after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate a redrawn map that would have favored Democrats.

The current map includes six Democrats and five Republicans. Virginia Democrats had sought a new map that would have created 10 Democratic districts, and voters approved the change. However, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers did not follow the proper constitutional process when approving the map.

Political science professor Jesse Richman said the decision effectively closes the door on further challenges — for now.

"The state supreme court said no, the US Supreme Court said, we're not going to hear that appeal, it stands," Richman said.

Richman said the path forward depends on Virginia's constitution.

"Unless the constitution of Virginia gets amended again, we're staying with the redistricting process, voters put on the constitution a few years ago," Richman said.

What could happen next in Virginia's redistricting battle?

Virginia's map fight comes as both parties battle for control of the U.S. House in this year's midterm elections. Numerous states, including Tennessee, are rushing to redraw district lines for a political advantage.

Richman said the situation cuts both ways.

"For republicans in Virginia who are feeling a sense of relief that this state didn't get redrawn to go 10-1 I'd say have some sympathy with democrats in Tennessee and other places who are looking at districts getting redrawn to reduce the odds that they are going to have representation," Richman said.

Richman encouraged voters to take each election as it comes. While some districts are likely to lean toward one party based on the lines, he said others will still come down to voter turnout.

"It's going to come down to who comes out to vote, who runs a better campaign, and who's able to persuade voters that they have the courage and leadership and principals that will help move the country forward," Richman said.

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