ODU honors Lt. Col. Brandon Shah with posthumous degree during graduation ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. — An emotional moment unfolded at Old Dominion University’s commencement ceremony Saturday morning as the university honored Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah — the Army ROTC instructor killed in the March 12 shooting inside Constant Hall.

As thousands gathered at S.B. Ballard Stadium, ODU posthumously awarded Shah an Honorary Doctor of Public Service degree during the university’s 144th commencement exercises. His wife, Katherine Shah, accepted the honor on his behalf to a standing ovation from the near-capacity crowd.

Shah, an ODU graduate from the Class of 2007, served as an Army ROTC instructor at the university and was widely remembered by students and cadets as a mentor and leader.

The shooting that shook the ODU campus and sparked ongoing conversations about campus safety, security and leadership.

In the months following Shah’s death, the university community gathered for several memorial events honoring his life and military service.

A 21-gun salute was held at S.B. Ballard Stadium in March, where cadets, military leaders, faculty and family members filled the stadium to remember Shah. The ceremony included the sounding of taps and military honors.

Later that month, hundreds gathered again at Chartway Arena for a public celebration of life honoring Shah’s legacy and impact on students.

The shooting inside Constant Hall also prompted an independent campus safety review by the university. ODU President Brian O. Hemphill later met with ROTC cadets following the tragedy as students and faculty raised questions about safety concerns inside the building.

Saturday’s commencement ceremony marked one of the university’s largest gatherings since the shooting.

More than 2,000 undergraduate students participated in the main ceremony at S.B. Ballard Stadium as part of commencement weekend celebrations recognizing more than 3,000 graduates across multiple ceremonies.

Hampton Roads Chamber President and CEO Bryan K. Stephens delivered the keynote address during the ceremony, but one of the most powerful moments came as the university paused to recognize Shah’s life and service.

University leaders said the honorary degree recognized Shah’s “distinguished service, leadership and lasting impact.”

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