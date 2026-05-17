Davis brothers sweep fight night at Scope in return to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a night that almost had to be successful and DB3 delivered.

Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis each tallied victories in the ring Saturday night, capping off a highly-anticipated fight night on a high note and putting together a performance that they hope will close a chapter that's been on the surface for nearly a year.

In his rematch with Nahir Albright, Keyshawn Davis dominated from first to final bell in tallying a unanimous decision and improving to 15-0 as a professional. He didn't get the knockout that he was hoping for, but put together a fight far superior to his opponent. Albright, who topped Kelvin Davis last June, seemed unable to handle the former lightweight world champion's quickness, allowing "the Businessman" to take care of business.

"I'm just happy I got the win," Keyshawn said. "All that extra stuff, all that unfinished business, it's personal... This was never personal. This was always business. Keyshawn is the Businessman."

The two showed their animosity towards each other at times. Davis tossed Albright to the mat after his opponent wrapped him up during the seventh round, resulting in a two-point deduction by the referee. Albright returned the favor the following round with no penalty.

"He was on my neck," Davis said.

As for Kelvin, he had the most competitive fight of the evening against Peter Dobson. The oldest Davis brother took the victory by split decision, getting back in the win column after falling to Albright at Scope last year. Kelvin improved to 16-1 with the triumph.

"I could've fought anybody I wanted," he said. "I could've closed my eyes and picked somebody, but no, I still wanted to fight somebody that was competitive, somebody that's still relevant in this boxing game."

Keon Davis, the youngest of the trio, got the night out to a good start with a unanimous decision over Edwine Humaine Jr. in a six-round welterweight bout. Davis put together a strong showing over a fighter who has plenty of experience going 10 rounds. He bettered his record to 6-0 and picked up his third win at Scope, the most of any of the three Davis brothers. While he would've preferred a knockout, Davis feels he proved something by going all six rounds in dominating fashion.

"I wanted it, but I knew I was dominating the fight," said Keon. "A domination winning every single round is just as good as a knockout to me."

It was a strong night with the three brothers each picking up wins, but they're also hoping this will be the last they hear of any controversy from 2025. After Albright's victory over Kelvin Davis, he accused Keyshawn and Keon of jumping him in his locker room and that was used as a tag line to promote Saturday's event. Keyshawn didn't lean into that billing and said he has no problems with his latest opponent.

"I hope he gets home to his daughter safely," Keyshawn said. "He's actually a decent fighter, he's just not on that top level and I showed that tonight."

"As far as Albright and them, I'm done hearing about this," added Kelvin. "Keyshawn did what he had to do. If the opportunity presents itself with me, I would definitely fight the man but he's at 140. If he comes up to 147, I would definitely love to get my rematch against this guy, but I know the business of boxing."

Saturday proved positive for the Davises, Norfolk and boxing fans and, after a night to forget last June, provided everybody with a night to remember.

"I'm proud with all three of us," Keyshawn proclaimed. "It doesn't even look like we've been in a fight. I'm proud of the small things. We're all here, healthy and going back to our families looking the same way we came in."

"This is what we've trained to do, win," noted Kelvin. "Last time didn't really go our way. That was just the devil beating us down, but this time, it's a full circle."

DB3-KEYSHAWN-33.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-01.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-02.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-04.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-03.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-06.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-05.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-08.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-10_CROP.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-09.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-12.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-11.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-14.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-13.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-16.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-15.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-18.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-17.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-20.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-19.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-22.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-21.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-24.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-23.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-26.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-25.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-28.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-27.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-30.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-29.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-32.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-31.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-34.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR DB3-KEYSHAWN-33.jpg Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Businessman, defeated Nahir Albright in a 12-round rematch Saturday night, May 16, 2026, in front of a high-energy crowd at Norfolk Scope Arena. Davis' brothers Kelvin and Keon also won their bouts on the undercard. Jon Sham/WTKR

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