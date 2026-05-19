'Reckless' street takeover prompts Rapid Response meeting in Norfolk's West Ghent neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — After a street takeover saw stunt driving, fireworks and a flamethrower brought to Redgate Avenue in Norfolk Sunday night, neighbors are planning a "Rapid Response" meeting to address concerns.

The West Ghent Civic League says the meeting will be at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at a yet-to-be-determined location.

Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. neighbors told News 3 that a crowd of around 75 people appeared at the intersection of Redgate and Greenway Court. For around 20 minutes, vehicles were seen stunt driving on the road.

One person was spotted with what looked like a flamethrower and used it to light the street on fire after another person poured what appeared to be gasoline. Others were seen lighting off fireworks.

“It was chaos," one neighbor told News 3. “It was super dangerous and they were so loud.”

The neighbor says several people called police, but it took more than 20 minutes for an officer to show up. The crowd quickly dispersed.

In a letter to neighbors obtained by News 3, West Ghent Civic League President Paul Rice called the behavior "unacceptable."

"These actions are not merely a nuisance; they endanger the safety, property, and peace of mind of residents in our community," he said, adding that the neighborhood is communicating with Norfolk Police about the incident.

The civic league is asking any neighbors with video or photos of the incident to submit them to Norfolk Police Evidence Submission Portal. They're also asking people to contact members of Norfolk City Council who represent the neighborhood, Police Chief Mark Talbot and Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

"We must not cede our neighborhood’s safety and security to a few reckless individuals. Our streets are not a playground for dangerous, illegal stunts, and we will not let these actions go unaddressed," said Rice to finish the letter.

In a Monday release, Norfolk Police explained the delay in response was due to another call for assistance involving a weapon. NPD said they monitor car events and street takeovers events proactively. They are investigating this incident and could bring charges to those involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

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