Death of sailor found in waters near Naval Station Norfolk ruled suicide: OCME

NORFOLK, Va. — A cause of death has been confirmed for the missing Navy sailor whose body was discovered in waters near Naval Station Norfolk back in June, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) told News 3 on Monday.

22-year-old Engineman Fireman Apprentice Isaac Benjamin Morris died from drowning and the manner of his death was determined to be suicide, according to OCME.

A Critically Missing Adult Alert had been issued for Morris on June 16. He was last seen two days prior at Naval Station Norfolk, according to the alert sent by Virginia State Police.

On June 23, NCIS confirmed to News 3 that Morris was discovered in the water near the piers on Naval Station Norfolk.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

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