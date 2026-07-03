Ocean View July 3 'Shore Thing' event adds shuttle service to help with parking

NORFOLK, Va. — After Friday night's fireworks at Ocean View Beach Park in Norfolk, for the first time, visitors can take a shuttle back to their vehicle at one of four satellite parking locations.

The Ocean View "Shore Thing" event celebrates Independence Day one day early — with live music, activities, food and a 9:15 p.m. fireworks show. It kicks off at 6 p.m.

This year, organizers are launching a free pilot shuttle service to and from four satellite parking locations around the Ocean View neighborhood: Ocean View Elementary School, Bayview Elementary School, Bay Oaks Park and Community Beach.

Shuttles are in partnership with Norfolk Public Schools and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Each shuttle location will have a bus that is handicap-accessible.

Norfolk city councilman Tommy Smigiel represents the area and tells News 3 that he's been requesting shuttles for years.

"Attendance at the OV events, including the new Labor Day celebration with fireworks, have been growing," he said. There is limited parking around the park and parking in the shopping areas has been limited."

The last shuttle leaving from the parking areas is scheduled for 9 p.m.

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