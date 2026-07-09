USS Nimitz and its roughly 3,000 sailors arrive at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The 3,000 sailors aboard the USS Nimitz have arrived at Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday, concluding a four-month-long deployment.

During this deployment, the ship participated in operations with U.S. Southern Command, as well as with several America 250 events.

"During the Southern Seas 2026 deployment, Nimitz deployed in support of partnership building, homeland defense, and hemispheric security," according to a U.S. Navy news release.

The USS Nimitz, the Navy’s longest-serving aircraft carrier, has been in service for nearly 50 years. Previously homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington, the carrier was set to begin the decommissioning process in Hampton Roads.

“It’s an experience. It’s different weather out here, different people, and he’s excited to experience that," said Adrian Lopez, the brother of a sailor aboard the USS Nimitz.

It was originally scheduled to be decommissioned in Newport News in May — but, the Navy extended the ship’s service life to March 2027. It is expected to remain in service until the future USS John F. Kennedy is put into service.

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