USS Nimitz set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after four-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The roughly 3,000 sailors aboard the USS Nimitz are returning to Naval Station Norfolk after a four-month deployment.

During this deployment, the ship participated in several America 250 events, as well as operations with U.S. Southern Command.

"During the Southern Seas 2026 deployment, Nimitz deployed in support of partnership building, homeland defense, and hemispheric security," according to a U.S. Navy news release.

The USS Nimitz is the Navy’s longest-operating aircraft carrier, having been in service for nearly 50 years. It was originally scheduled to be decommissioned in Newport News in May — but, the Navy extended the ship’s service life to March 2027.

News 3 is still awaiting an official date for the USS Nimitz's arrival to Naval Station Norfolk, check back with us for updates.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.