Joint Base Langley-Eustis removes top commander over "loss of confidence"

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — A top commander at Joint Base Langley-Eustis has been removed due to a "loss of confidence" in her ability to lead.

Col. Tracy Allen was relieved of her command of the 633d Medical Group on June 30 by Col. Stephen Anderson, who made the decision over a "loss of confidence in her ability to lead," according to a statement send to News 3.

Col. Michael Blowers, deputy command surgeon at Air Combat, will take over the unit until a new commander is chosen, according to the statement.

The 633d Medical Group is a surgical center that provides primary and specialty care services. It shares services and resources with McDonald Army Community Health Center, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and the Hampton Veterans Administration Center.

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