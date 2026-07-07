Congress looks to strengthen Brandon Act for military suicide prevention

NORFOLK, Va. — A missing Navy sailor whose body was found in the waters near Naval Station Norfolk last month died by suicide, according to the medical examiner. Isaac Morris was 22 years old.

The death is a painful reminder of an ongoing crisis for one family who also lost their own son to suicide.

Teri and Patrick Caserta's son, Brandon, took his own life at Naval Station Norfolk in 2018. Since then, they have been pushing for service members to have more options to address their mental health.

"It just completely breaks our heart every time we hear of a suicide anywhere," Teri Caserta said.

A law bearing their son's name — the Brandon Act — lets service members seek out mental health resources outside of their chain of command. It was implemented a few years ago, but this year it could be updated.

WATCH: One year after implementation of Brandon Act, how is it working?

One year after implementation of Brandon Act, how is it working?

The House version of the defense spending bill includes more direct language directing the Defense Department to spread awareness about the law and to make training more uniform.

"Unfortunately we had to go back to congress give DOD a nudge I guess is what I want to say. Sometimes when things are not put into proper terms and spelled out there's loopholes and we're narrowing the loopholes," Patrick Caserta said.

Because Brandon Caserta served at Naval Station Norfolk, his parents believe there is more awareness about the law there compared to other areas — but they would like to see more service members know about it.

"It needs to be worldwide and not just nationwide. We've had calls from Germany and Japan," Patrick Caserta said.

WATCH: Defense Department report shows military suicides dropped in 2024

Defense Department report shows military suicides dropped in 2024

The Casertas say their work will continue and that the number of suicides should be zero.

"This will be a continuing process to update. We're going to continue to work on this and perfect it. Whatever it takes," Caserta said.

Congress continues to work on the defense budget while the work to save lives is also ongoing.

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