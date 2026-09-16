Hearing delayed until 2027 for landscaper killed in Chesapeake, family upset after driving for 16 hours

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Guadalupe Rivera's family traveled from Florida to Chesapeake for a scheduled court hearing Wednesday, only to learn it is delayed until January 2027.

Synclair Tyrone Mayes, the Navy sailor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Guadalupe Rivera, appeared in court Wednesday for a scheduled preliminary hearing. The hearing was continued until Jan. 5, after Mayes' defense attorney requested more time to review evidence.

Rivera's son, Guadalupe Magallan Jr., said many of the family members drove 16 hours to be in Chesapeake for the hearing.

"We lost somebody dear to us, and we traveled, not by plane, we drove here, 16 hours, just to get a continuance. We're not happy about it. We want justice, that's it. And I feel like the justice system is not working," Magallan said.

Sept. 13 would have been Rivera's 61st birthday, another reason the Rivera family says their emotions are heightened this week.

"We're not able to hear my dad's voice," Magallan said.

Rivera was killed on May 29 while working as a landscaper along Johnstown Road near Britwell Drive in Chesapeake. According to police, Mayes was driving a black sedan southbound on Johnstown Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a red SUV turning onto Johnstown Road from Britwell Drive. The crash caused Mayes' sedan to leave the road and hit Rivera. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch previous coverage: Family mourns loss of Guadalupe Rivera, father of eight, landscaper killed in Chesapeake crash

Family mourns loss of Guadalupe Rivera, father of eight, landscaper killed in Chesapeake crash

During a bond hearing in June, prosecutors revealed data showing Mayes was traveling between 83 and 95 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour work zone at the time of the crash. Prosecutors also detailed how the engine block of the other car involved flew 67 feet from the site of impact.

Watch Previous coverage: 19-year-old Navy sailor charged in crash that killed landscaper denied bond

19-year-old Navy sailor charged in crash that killed landscaper denied bond

Defense attorney Steven L. Washington said the continuance was necessary given the volume of material the defense counsel needs to review.

"It's not something that we could just, you know, wake up one morning and you know, put it together the next day. It's a lot of discovery. It's a lot of material. A lot of body cameras, a lot of forensic reports that we have to go through," Washington said.

Mayes, who is stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, was initially denied bond at a June 12 hearing after prosecutors argued he posed a public danger.

A judge granted bond on June 29 following a successful appeal. His bond was set at $15,000. As a condition of his release, Mayes is not allowed access to a car and must live with his aunt in Virginia Beach.

Watch previous coverage: Bond granted for Navy sailor charged in car crash that killed landscaper

Bond granted for Navy sailor charged in car crash that killed landscaper

Rivera's family has been vocal about their desire for accountability since his death. His sister, Rose Maradiaga, previously told News 3 she did not feel justice was being carried out after Mayes was granted bond.

Rivera lived in Suffolk and was a father of eight. He also had 33 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had worked as a landscaper in Hampton Roads for 15 years and was a supervisor for Lawnmasters of Virginia. His brother, Joe Rivera, told Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly Guadalupe was as a kind and hardworking man who was devoted to his family.

"He was a great person. He was always kind to everybody. He would talk to anybody, try to help anybody he could," Joe Rivera said.

Magallan said the family will not stop pushing for the maximum consequences for Mayes.

"He should be trialed for the max because we're not gonna forget. This, just hurts. We want justice. We really want justice," Magallan and other family members said.

The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 5.

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